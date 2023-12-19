Zimbabwe's Ambassador Proposes Warriors, China Friendly

Chedondo said Zimbabwe and China should organise football exchanges at various levels to further strengthen the bilateral relationship that exists between the two countries. The Herald quoted Chedondo as saying:

Since its inception in 2019, we have all bore witness to the growth and development of JFA in China and beyond.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

As an embassy, we are proud that JFA represents a modest investment by a Zimbabwean national (Walter Musanhu) in China.

The many testimonies made here tonight dearly demonstrate that JFA is contributing significantly to the further strengthening of cultural exchanges between Zimbabwe and China.

It is my sincere hope that whilst JFA has paved the way with its junior football activities, there is scope for Zimbabwe and China to organise football exchanges at various levels such as playing friendly matches between our two senior national teams.

Such initiatives will augment the excellent bilateral relationship between our two countries.

Let me take this opportunity to congratulate all the JFA players for their hard work in the past football season.

They are the driving force behind JFA’s achievements. I concur that all the players are winners.

I also wish to pay tribute to JFA technical staff and management for their commitment and dedication to this project.

I also wish to thank all the parents for not only supporting their kids but for trusting JFA with their children.