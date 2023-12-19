Zimbabwe's Ambassador Proposes Warriors, China Friendly
Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to China, Martin Chedondo, has proposed an international friendly match between the Warriors and China.
Chedondo made the call while giving his keynote address at the Jadel Football Academy’s fifth awards ceremony in Beijing on Saturday where he was the guest of honour.
Jadel Football Academy is owned by former Motor Action utility player Walter “Ringers” Musanhu.
Chedondo said Zimbabwe and China should organise football exchanges at various levels to further strengthen the bilateral relationship that exists between the two countries. The Herald quoted Chedondo as saying:
Since its inception in 2019, we have all bore witness to the growth and development of JFA in China and beyond.
As an embassy, we are proud that JFA represents a modest investment by a Zimbabwean national (Walter Musanhu) in China.
The many testimonies made here tonight dearly demonstrate that JFA is contributing significantly to the further strengthening of cultural exchanges between Zimbabwe and China.
It is my sincere hope that whilst JFA has paved the way with its junior football activities, there is scope for Zimbabwe and China to organise football exchanges at various levels such as playing friendly matches between our two senior national teams.
Such initiatives will augment the excellent bilateral relationship between our two countries.
Let me take this opportunity to congratulate all the JFA players for their hard work in the past football season.
They are the driving force behind JFA’s achievements. I concur that all the players are winners.
I also wish to pay tribute to JFA technical staff and management for their commitment and dedication to this project.
I also wish to thank all the parents for not only supporting their kids but for trusting JFA with their children.
Musanhu is the young brother of former Dynamos defender, Chamu Musanhu, who is now based in Liverpool, England.
Sport plays a significant role in enhancing relations between countries through sports diplomacy, positive messages and shared values, as well as people-to-people connections.
More: Pindula News