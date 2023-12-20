Corruption Studies To Be Introduced In School Curriculum - Justice Matanda-Moyo
Zimbabwe’s Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said that the Government has set in motion plans to introduce a curriculum on corruption, ethics and integrity in the country’s education system from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to university level.
Matanda-Moyo said this while addressing delegates at the 10th session of the conference of State parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) in Georgia, the United States, recently.
According to The Sunday Mail, Zimbabwe signed the convention in February 2004 and ratified it in March 2007. Said Matanda-Moyo:
As a State party to these conventions and protocols, Zimbabwe affirms that corruption is a serious problem that needs to be tackled and commits itself to fighting the scourge.
Zimbabwe has, therefore, undertaken to put in place measures and mechanisms that eliminate corruption.
ZACC, in partnership with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, has commenced nationwide consultations to introduce a curriculum on corruption, ethics and integrity in schools and universities starting from early childhood learning.
Article 13 of the United Nations Convention against Corruption recognises the importance of education for preventing corruption.
UNCAC urges State parties to promote active participation in anti-corruption efforts through education programmes in schools and universities.
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNDOC), in primary and secondary schools, anti-corruption education could be in the form of extra-curricular activities such as expert guest lectures, interactive learning approaches (such as debates and simulations), special events (competitions, fairs, exhibitions), and child-friendly tools (like comics and colouring books).
