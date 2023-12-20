Corruption Studies To Be Introduced In School Curriculum - Justice Matanda-Moyo

6 minutes ago Wed, 20 Dec 2023 08:18:26 GMT

Zimbabwe’s Prosecutor-General Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said that the Government has set in motion plans to introduce a curriculum on corruption, ethics and integrity in the country’s education system from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to university level.

Matanda-Moyo said this while addressing delegates at the 10th session of the conference of State parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) in Georgia, the United States, recently.

According to The Sunday Mail, Zimbabwe signed the convention in February 2004 and ratified it in March 2007. Said Matanda-Moyo:

Feedback