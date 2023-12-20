Gang Of Armed Robbers Comprising South Africans Intended To Kidnap Prominent People - ZRP

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the death of Jabulani Ngobeni (45) and Godknows Machingura (44) during a shoot-out incident in Arcadia, Harare and the arrest of Ndiafhi Makhado (39), Andrew Masubelele (38), Paul Zhou (55) and Emmanuel Makamo (22) for conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Kwekwe on 19th December 2023.

Ndiafhi Makhado, Jabulano Ngobeni, Andrew Masubelele and Emmanuel Makamo had travelled from South Africa intending to commit armed robberies.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

On 19th December 2023, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare received information that the suspects were booked at a guest house along Mauritius Road, Arcadia, Harare. The detectives raided the guest house resulting in the suspects bolting out of the house.

Jabulani Ngobeni fired shots towards the detectives and a shoot-out ensued, resulting in Jabulani Ngobeni being shot in the hip.

Subsequently, Jabulani Ngobeni, Ndiafhi Makhado, Andrew Masubelele, Paul Zhou and Emmanuel Makamo were arrested.

The arrest led to the recovery of a 9 mm Star Pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition.

Ndiafhi Makhado, Jabulani Ngobeni, Andrew Masubelele and Emmanuel Makomo were injured during the shoot-out and were referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment where Jabulani Ngobeni died upon admission.

Paul Zhou confessed to the detectives that he booked the accommodation and hired two vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner registration number AFX 0554 and a Honda Fit vehicle AFO 7446, after receiving US$400.00 from Godknows Machingura.

The suspects revealed to the detectives that they had hatched a plan to commit robbery along Birmingham Road, Kwekwe.

Godknows Machingura was said to be in Shamva where he was monitoring the movement of their target.

Subsequently, Godknows Machingura was lured to Morgan High School, Arcadia, Harare, where he was arrested after being shot in the groin following a speed chase and a shoot-out with the detectives.

The arrest led to the recovery of a 9 mm Taurus Pistol with a magazine of nine live rounds. Godknows Machingura was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he died upon admission.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that any form of confrontation or armed clash with Police reaction teams will be met with the appropriate response.

The Police is concerned with the involvement of foreign nationals in conspiring to commit armed robbery cases in the country.

Police detectives have also gathered information to the effect that the arrested criminals wanted to kidnap some prominent people in the country for ransom.

In this regard, the public is implored to be alert and safety conscious during the holidays.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for supplying positive information to the Police.

Members of the public are urged to report all criminal acts on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.