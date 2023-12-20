Rogue Harare Municipal Police Officers Getting Bribes From Shop Owners
The City of Harare says some of its municipal police officers have gone rogue and are taking bribes from shop owners to overlook the need for licence renewals.
Stanley Gama, the council’s head of corporate communications, told H-Metro that they do not have representatives who collect money in shops.
He said all licence renewals must be taken to City health director, Dr Prosper Chonzi. Said Gama:
As we are fighting corruption from within, shop owners must be aware of bogus individuals who are not from the council who are targeting them.
Instead of paying money at Rowan Martin, some of our rogue officers are going around collecting bribes.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The corruption committee will ensure that they trace and arrest the officers and shop owners as we do not tolerate corruption.
We do not have any representatives from the council who collect money in shops.
Corruption within the Harare Municipal Police has been a recurring issue, tarnishing the reputation of the municipal administration.
In April 2020, some Harare municipal cops were implicated in corruption related to enforcing lockdown regulations.
These officers allegedly demanded cash or goods, often food, from offenders to release them.
More: Pindula News