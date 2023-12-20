Rogue Harare Municipal Police Officers Getting Bribes From Shop Owners

5 minutes ago Wed, 20 Dec 2023 07:23:55 GMT

The City of Harare says some of its municipal police officers have gone rogue and are taking bribes from shop owners to overlook the need for licence renewals.

Stanley Gama, the council’s head of corporate communications, told H-Metro that they do not have representatives who collect money in shops.

He said all licence renewals must be taken to City health director, Dr Prosper Chonzi. Said Gama:

