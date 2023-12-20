Stanbic Bank Donates US$20 000 To Cancer Association Of Zimbabwe

Our commitment to this cause goes beyond mere philanthropy; it is a testament to our dedication to the health and welfare of the people of Zimbabwe. This contribution is a tangible expression of our solidarity with those battling cancer and a reaffirmation of our belief in the importance of healthcare initiatives. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

She said CAZ has been an unwavering force in the face of this formidable challenge, and Stanbic Bank is proud to stand by them as they make a difference in the lives of countless individuals.

Memo emphasized that Stanbic Bank’s support extended beyond financial donations adding that it reflected a shared vision of a healthier, more resilient society hence the 10 years of partnership, collaboration and shared determination with CAZ. Said Memo:

CAZ’s work is a beacon of hope, and Stanbic is honoured to contribute to its cause. As we hand over these chemotherapy drugs, let it symbolize not just a material donation but a collective commitment to combating and fostering future wellness.

She noted that Zimbabwean Cancer patients continue to face several challenges such as the breakdown of machinery at public cancer treatment centres, the high cost of medication and cancer services, centralization of cancer services which results in some patients having to travel long distances to visit the treatment centres.

CAZ general manager, Junior Mavu, said the 10-year-long partnership with Stanbic Bank served as a source of inspiration for the association to keep going despite the prevailing harsh operating environment.

Mavu said the donation plays a pivotal role in sustaining the lives of over 150 cancer patients who have undergone up to eight sessions of cancer treatment each with its course of drugs. Said Mavu:

The Chemo Fund by Stanbic Bank has assisted 151 cancer patients made up of 127 women and 24 men to purchase drugs before and after chemotherapy. We are proud to be associated with Stanbic Bank and are pleased to have this decade-long journey which has also seen the institution refurbish our Home for Cancer patients at Sally Mugabe Hospital – Tariro Hostel.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment