Two Police Officers And Daughter Drown Driving Across Flooded River

Police identified the deceased as Moses Manyongodo, a 35-year-old police constable based at ZRP Lupane Traffic; his wife 30-year-old detective constable Ireen Muzamba and their daughter Hellen Manyongodo.

Manyongodo was reportedly driving towards Kambe Business Centre in Manoti when he found the Kana River flooded. Police:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

He drove the vehicle into the flooded river in an attempt to cross. After getting to the middle of the bridge, the vehicle was swept away by the current for about 45 metres before it got submerged in the water. The three victims drowned whilst still in the vehicle. Their bodies were ferried to Gokwe South District Hospital mortuary.

Manyongodo was off duty on the day and his wife was on maternity leave.

Zimbabwe records numerous cases of vehicles being swept away by raging floods at bridges every rainy season.

Some bridges are low-lying, especially, in rural areas, and a slight increase in the river volumes can have catastrophic consequences for motorists.

In some cases, there won’t be alternative routes and as a result, motorists are forced to either cancel their journeys, wait for long periods until the water subsides, or drive across the river risking drowning.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment