Human Rights Lawyers Worried About "Repression" And "Mistreatment" Of Students In Zimbabwe

In addition, authorities have attempted to weaken learners’ participation in the activities of students representative bodies and barring them from contesting as candidates in elections to choose leaders of student representative councils.

All this assault and violation of students rights and freedoms have been taking place despite the important role, which tertiary and university students play as social and political activists.

Student activists in their capacity as human rights defenders, and as members of academic communities, should be protected from any violations of their rights.

Section 75 of the Constitution emphasises the sanctity of the right to education while section 61 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, which includes academic freedom.

According to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the right to freedom of expression and opinion and the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and association are considered key to student participation and the flourishing of activism in both social and political processes.

These rights including academic freedom are also protected by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which is a binding document, and the Zimbabwean government, as a signatory to the Covenant, has a responsibility to uphold these rights.

In addition, as human rights defenders, students are also protected by the safeguards contained in the provisions of the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights Defenders.

As such, ZLHR calls upon government and university and tertiary authorities to;

• Cease the arrest, detention, harassment, victimisation, assault and the needless prosecution of students under unscrupulous and frivolous charges;

• Allow students to elect representatives of their choice without any form of interference from the authorities;

• Immediately cease the use of violence upon students and thus play a role in fostering a culture of non-violence in Zimbabwe;

• Respect, protect and promote the rights of students and safeguard them as human rights defenders;

• Acknowledge, appreciate and respect the rights of students to freely express themselves in all matters that affect them and allow them to exercise and enjoy their right to academic freedom and thus immediately cease impeding these fundamental rights.

In Zimbabwe, student politics often reflect national politics because political parties provide funding to students to influence their decisions. There are two major student unions: the Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (ZICOSU), which is aligned with the ruling ZANU PF party, and the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU), which is connected to the opposition. These unions play a significant role in shaping the political landscape on campuses and advocating for the interests of students.

