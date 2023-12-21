Zimbabwe Cricket Has Suspended Wessly Madhevere And Brandon Mavuta Over Use Of Banned Recreational Drugs

7 minutes ago Thu, 21 Dec 2023 09:05:34 GMT

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has suspended two Zimbabwe international players, Wessly Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta, for allegedly using a banned recreational drug. The suspension is immediate and they are not allowed to participate in any cricket activities until a disciplinary hearing takes place.

The players tested positive for the drug during an in-house doping test. They have been charged under the ZC Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials.

The hearing will determine whether they violated the anti-doping rules. Zimbabwe Cricket made the announcement and stated that the players will face disciplinary action soon.

