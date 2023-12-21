ZIMSTAT Says The Economy Of Zimbabwe Contracted In 2nd Quarter

5 minutes ago Thu, 21 Dec 2023 08:39:02 GMT

The economy of Zimbabwe contracted in the second quarter of the year. Gross domestic product (GDP) at market prices nearly halved to US$3.28 billion from the previous period, mainly due to the depreciation of the local currency. In the first quarter, GDP at market prices was ZWL$6.65 trillion or US$7.15 billion, NewsDay reported citing the latest data by ZimStat. However, GDP rebounded in the third quarter to ZWL$41.35 trillion or US$7.56 billion, following measures implemented by fiscal and monetary authorities to halt the currency depreciation.

During the presentation of the third-quarter GDP estimates, Tapiwa Gumbo, the national accounts and analysis manager at ZimStat, mentioned that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had inspected their methodology and agreed with the findings. Gumbo said: