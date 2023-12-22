Accidents: 7 People Die Along Harare-Bulawayo And Harare-Masvingo Roads

6 minutes ago Fri, 22 Dec 2023 14:55:27 GMT

Four people died in a road accident on 21 December 2023 along the Harare-Bulawayo Road around 6:30 am. A police report seen by Pindula News says a Honda Fit car carrying four passengers and travelling towards Bulawayo, collided head-on with a Toyota Aqua car coming from the opposite direction. Sadly, three people from the Toyota Aqua, including the driver, and one person from the Honda Fit died instantly. Five others sustained injuries. Read the police report:

The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 343 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on 21/12/23 at around 0630 hours, where a motorist who was driving a Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board towards Bulawayo collided head-on with a Toyota Aqua vehicle which had three passengers and going the opposite direction. As a result of the collision, four people, three from the Toyota Aqua vehicle, including the driver and one from the Honda Fit vehicle, died on the spot while five others were injured.

Police said the names of the victims will be released at a later time.

Feedback