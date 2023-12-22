Accidents: 7 People Die Along Harare-Bulawayo And Harare-Masvingo Roads
Four people died in a road accident on 21 December 2023 along the Harare-Bulawayo Road around 6:30 am. A police report seen by Pindula News says a Honda Fit car carrying four passengers and travelling towards Bulawayo, collided head-on with a Toyota Aqua car coming from the opposite direction. Sadly, three people from the Toyota Aqua, including the driver, and one person from the Honda Fit died instantly. Five others sustained injuries. Read the police report:
The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 343 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on 21/12/23 at around 0630 hours, where a motorist who was driving a Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board towards Bulawayo collided head-on with a Toyota Aqua vehicle which had three passengers and going the opposite direction. As a result of the collision, four people, three from the Toyota Aqua vehicle, including the driver and one from the Honda Fit vehicle, died on the spot while five others were injured.
Police said the names of the victims will be released at a later time.
In another accident that occurred yesterday along the Harare-Masvingo Road, three people died on the spot when an Isuzu Rigid truck collided with a Jaguar. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the fatal road accident adding that the Isuzu Rigid truck which was carrying two passengers and heading towards Harare, collided head-on with a Jaguar car carrying three passengers going towards Masvingo at around 1:00 am. Three people in the Jaguar were trapped and died at the scene.
More Pindula News
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v