Government Of Zimbabwe Has Threatened To Deregister Private Colleges Violating The Education Act

When you have partners you work with in the education sector and you do not dialogue, the majority of the time you then drift apart.

As the ministry, we have been issuing out circular directives and we then thought it was going to be very wise for us to be able to engage our independent colleges.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

It is not that as a ministry we do not want to apply the rules and regulations, but we believe if we are going to be dialoguing, we are going to get results that will favour everyone and contribute to quality education in the nation.

Come 2024, we are going to be rolling out a programme where we are going to be engaging these independent colleges so that they regularise.

The other issue we have observed is that they have not been coming to the ministry for them to be able to have their levies and fees approved because the Education Act and attendant regulations are very clear that that should be sorted from the ministry and then things go accordingly.