UNITY DAY: Chamisa Says Zimbabwe Is Deeply Divided By A Parasitic Political Elite

6 minutes ago Fri, 22 Dec 2023 11:25:42 GMT

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), which is the main opposition in Zimbabwe, has expressed his belief that the country is “deeply divided by a parasitic political elite.” On Unity Day, Chamisa, who previously served as the Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, called on the people of Zimbabwe to bring an end to “this ugly era.” He said:

A UNITY DAY is meaningless unless and until it is driven by Unity values and UNITY POLITICS undergirded by a unity of direction, singleness of national purpose and a preponderance of patriotic duty and consciousness by all Zimbabweans, especially those occupying public national offices. As of today, Zimbabwe is deeply divided and profusely bleeding on account of divisive, toxic, partisan and unpatriotic politics sponsored and perpetuated by a parasitic political elite. Zimbabwe is captured by those who purpose to thrive in a weak, failing and unstable Zimbabwe. The state is personalized, the politics bastardized, the alternative is demonized and the law is weaponized against perceived political opponents. Our otherwise beautiful country is now essentially a banana republic. Zimbabwe is not just at the risk of being turned into a one-party-state but a one-man-state! We must and will end this ugly era #OnePeople

Zimbabwe’s political and socio-economic crises started in the late 1990s and to date, things have not normalised. Once known as the jewel of Africa, a symbol of hope, and the breadbasket of the continent, Zimbabwe has now become a troubled nation. Many analysts point to toxic politics and poor governance by the country’s political elites as major factors contributing to this downfall.

