ZEC Tells Chamisa They Won't Withdraw CCC Candidates Endorsed By Tshabangu

ZEC is independent and does not take sides. The perception that ZEC should solve internal issues of a political party should stop.

Nelson Chamisa, the president of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) political party, had written to ZEC through his lawyers, Shava Law Chambers, stating that some candidates were misusing his image and, therefore, were supposed to stop. He stated that he had authorised the CCC party only to use his image in the August 2023 elections.

Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim Secretary General of the CCC party, has stated that Nelson Chamisa’s image belongs to the party and is a symbol of the party. According to Tshabangu, Chamisa is no longer allowed to use it outside of the party. This has led to a situation where there may be two candidates from the CCC party in certain constituencies during the upcoming by-elections in February 2024. Both Tshabangu and Chamisa had their own candidates, but they all used the name CCC. The matter may need to be resolved by the courts if some candidates are not disqualified.

