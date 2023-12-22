Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeWeather and Climate

Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast 22-24 December 2023

5 minutes agoFri, 22 Dec 2023 15:18:59 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast 22-24 December 2023

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has issued a weather forecast for Saturday, stating that most parts of the country will experience cloudy conditions. Thundershowers are possible in some areas.

On Friday, there were isolated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall in certain regions due to an influx of moisture from the northern parts of the country. The rest of the country had mild mornings and warm daytime temperatures with partial cloud cover.

The forecast for Saturday indicates that Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West, Harare Metropolitan, and the northern parts of Midlands and Manicaland provinces can expect partly cloudy conditions with a chance of isolated showers. Other areas will be briefly cloudy in the morning, turning partly cloudy in the afternoon with warm temperatures.

The MSD advises caution, as lightning strikes pose a threat to humans, livestock, and infrastructure. Localized heavy rains may reduce visibility, and there is a risk of flash flooding in areas with impervious grounds, wetlands, and river basins.

To stay safe, it is important to avoid crossing flooded rivers and swollen streams. It is also recommended to wait for the water to subside before attempting to cross. During thunderstorms or heavy rains, it is advised not to seek shelter under trees. When thunder is heard, it is best to go indoors and stay there for at least 30 minutes after the storms have passed to minimize the risk of being struck by lightning.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel

Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The weather outlook for Sunday predicts partly cloudy conditions with isolated thunderstorms in Matabeleland North, Harare Metropolitan, and Mashonaland West provinces. The rest of the country is expected to have mild mornings and warm temperatures in the afternoon with brief cloud cover.

More Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe (MSD)

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback