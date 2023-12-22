Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast 22-24 December 2023

5 minutes ago Fri, 22 Dec 2023 15:18:59 GMT

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has issued a weather forecast for Saturday, stating that most parts of the country will experience cloudy conditions. Thundershowers are possible in some areas.

On Friday, there were isolated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall in certain regions due to an influx of moisture from the northern parts of the country. The rest of the country had mild mornings and warm daytime temperatures with partial cloud cover.

The forecast for Saturday indicates that Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West, Harare Metropolitan, and the northern parts of Midlands and Manicaland provinces can expect partly cloudy conditions with a chance of isolated showers. Other areas will be briefly cloudy in the morning, turning partly cloudy in the afternoon with warm temperatures.

