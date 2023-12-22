Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast 22-24 December 2023
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has issued a weather forecast for Saturday, stating that most parts of the country will experience cloudy conditions. Thundershowers are possible in some areas.
On Friday, there were isolated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall in certain regions due to an influx of moisture from the northern parts of the country. The rest of the country had mild mornings and warm daytime temperatures with partial cloud cover.
The forecast for Saturday indicates that Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West, Harare Metropolitan, and the northern parts of Midlands and Manicaland provinces can expect partly cloudy conditions with a chance of isolated showers. Other areas will be briefly cloudy in the morning, turning partly cloudy in the afternoon with warm temperatures.
The MSD advises caution, as lightning strikes pose a threat to humans, livestock, and infrastructure. Localized heavy rains may reduce visibility, and there is a risk of flash flooding in areas with impervious grounds, wetlands, and river basins.
To stay safe, it is important to avoid crossing flooded rivers and swollen streams. It is also recommended to wait for the water to subside before attempting to cross. During thunderstorms or heavy rains, it is advised not to seek shelter under trees. When thunder is heard, it is best to go indoors and stay there for at least 30 minutes after the storms have passed to minimize the risk of being struck by lightning.
The weather outlook for Sunday predicts partly cloudy conditions with isolated thunderstorms in Matabeleland North, Harare Metropolitan, and Mashonaland West provinces. The rest of the country is expected to have mild mornings and warm temperatures in the afternoon with brief cloud cover.