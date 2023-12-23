HIV Negative People Can Take ARVs - Ministry Of Health Official

Now even an HIV negative person can take ARVs as an HIV prevention measure.

We notice that many couples manage to go for ante-natal care during pregnancy and have known their results.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

However, we have also noticed that during the first 42 days after giving birth men are then going outside and do whatever they do there, but in the end bring the disease back home.

They infect their wives and children thereafter, who will be breastfed.

So we are now saying mothers can take PrEP or ARVs during that period when they feel at risk. The same applies to everyone sexually active.

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has established the 95-95-95 targets, whereby 95% of PL-HIV should be diagnosed, 95% of those diagnosed with HIV should be receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART), and 95% of all those receiving ART should achieve viral suppression (VLS).

Mugurungi also said Zimbabwe has enough ARVs to take it through to the next three years, adding that the Global Fund, which is the major source of HIV health funding to Zimbabwe will take the country through.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has scrapped all user fees for accessing HIV and TB prevention and treatment services at all public health centres.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment