20-year-old Woman Arrested For Throwing Her two-month-old Baby Into A Toilet

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly throwing her two-month-old baby into an old toilet in Charigwati Village, Seke, on December 21, 2023. The police discovered the baby’s body in the toilet after receiving a report. The woman had left Chitungwiza and moved to Mayambara Village, Seke, while her husband was at work. Read the police report:

Baby Dumping is a growing problem:

Baby dumping is a prevalent crime in Zimbabwe, with many women being arrested for it over the years. Some women attribute their actions to poverty, while others abandon their babies in hopes of securing relationships with new partners. The president of the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association (ZINATHA), George Kandiero, believes that women often abandon their babies due to neglect by the father. Kandiero also believes that baby dumping may be a result of multiple partners, making it difficult for the mother to identify the child’s biological father.

