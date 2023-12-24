"Obert Mpofu's Thugs Have Invaded Umvucha Farm" - Hopewell Chin'ono

This is a naked violation of property rights, something that has stopped foreign direct investment coming into Zimbabwe. This farm is a huge market gardening operation, it is reported that it supplies almost every supermarket in Bulawayo with vegetables. The Maidwells barricaded themselves in their house fearing for their lives after these drunk thugs surrounded their private property.

Watch the video below for more.

The award-winning reporter said this violation of property rights is detrimental to Zimbabwe’s ability to attract investment, as it creates an unfavourable environment for serious and rational investors.

Chin’ono said Obert Mpofu is involved in several cases of invading private properties. He describes the former Mines Minister as greedy and corrupt, with a history of involvement in corruption, including diamonds, election fraud, and land invasions.

