"Obert Mpofu's Thugs Have Invaded Umvucha Farm" - Hopewell Chin'ono
“Thugs” allegedly connected to Obert Mpofu, the ZANU PF secretary for administration, have reportedly invaded the Umvucha vegetable farm near Bulawayo and are causing trouble for the owners, Troy and Tara Maidwells. The Maidwells have barricaded themselves in their home out of fear for their safety as these intoxicated thugs have surrounded their property, according to Hopewell Chin’ono.
The Umvucha farm is a significant market gardening operation that supplies vegetables to most supermarkets in Bulawayo. Chin’ono said:
Thugs allegedly linked to ZANUPF Secretary General, Obert Mpofu are harassing the Maidwells, and have invaded the private property so that they take it over.Feedback
This is a naked violation of property rights, something that has stopped foreign direct investment coming into Zimbabwe. This farm is a huge market gardening operation, it is reported that it supplies almost every supermarket in Bulawayo with vegetables. The Maidwells barricaded themselves in their house fearing for their lives after these drunk thugs surrounded their private property.
Watch the video below for more.
The award-winning reporter said this violation of property rights is detrimental to Zimbabwe’s ability to attract investment, as it creates an unfavourable environment for serious and rational investors.
Chin’ono said Obert Mpofu is involved in several cases of invading private properties. He describes the former Mines Minister as greedy and corrupt, with a history of involvement in corruption, including diamonds, election fraud, and land invasions.
