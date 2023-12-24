Police Confirm Accidents Involving Stallion Cruise And CAG Buses
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported two accidents involving a CAG bus and a Stallion Cruise bus. Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police are concerned about accidents where motorists are hitting pedestrians. They are also urging public service vehicle operators not to overload their vehicles. Nyathi said in a statement:
ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INVOLVING CAG AND STALLION CRUISE BUSES
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a serious road traffic accident which occurred on 23rd December 2023 at 1300 hours when a CAG bus travelling along Centenary-Muzarabani Road failed to negotiate a curve at the 55 km peg and rammed on the mountainside of the road.
The bus had 68 passengers. 15 passengers sustained various injuries due to the accident and were taken to St Albert Mission hospital for treatment.
In another accident which occurred on 24th December 2023 at 0100 hours, a Stallion Cruise bus fail to go through a blind rise at the 22 km peg, Gwai River, along Binga Road near Kamativi and rolled backwards. The bus fell on its side. 24 passengers were injured and were referred to Kamativi clinic for treatment. The police has established that the bus had 74 passengers.Feedback
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with road traffic accidents recorded so far in which motorists are running over pedestrians throughout the country. The pedestrians will either be standing on the side of the road, bus stop or walking beside the road.
On the other hand, Public service vehicle operators are implored not to overload their vehicles as this is contributing to some of the accidents being recorded.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police will release consolidated road traffic accident statistics for the Unity day, Christmas and Boxing day on 27th December 2023.
The Police reiterates that no private taxis or mushika shika will be allowed to pass through police checkpoints which include road safety campaigns points.
