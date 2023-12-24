Police Confirm Accidents Involving Stallion Cruise And CAG Buses

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with road traffic accidents recorded so far in which motorists are running over pedestrians throughout the country. The pedestrians will either be standing on the side of the road, bus stop or walking beside the road.

On the other hand, Public service vehicle operators are implored not to overload their vehicles as this is contributing to some of the accidents being recorded.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will release consolidated road traffic accident statistics for the Unity day, Christmas and Boxing day on 27th December 2023.

The Police reiterates that no private taxis or mushika shika will be allowed to pass through police checkpoints which include road safety campaigns points.

Tags

Leave a Comment