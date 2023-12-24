ZIMPARKS Says Over 100 Elephants Have Died Due To Drought

It’s expected because the weather is hot. We have high temperatures and we have no water since we haven’t been receiving rain. They are bound to be stressed and die.

What we are concerned about is that they are overpopulated and they are destroying the habitat…in fact, they are becoming a danger to the environment.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The main concern is the overpopulation of elephants, leading to the destruction of their habitat and posing a threat to the environment. Hwange National Park is part of the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA), which is one of the largest nature and landscape conservation areas in the world, spanning across Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Angola.

To address the problem, Zimparks has installed 104 solar-powered boreholes in the park. However, these boreholes are not sufficient to provide enough water for the wildlife, especially during extreme temperatures. As a result, the animals are forced to travel long distances in search of water.

This is not the first time such a situation has occurred. In 2019, around 200 elephants died due to a dry spell. When elephants move from place to place to find water, they often clash with humans, leading to a rise in human-wildlife conflicts.

Tags

Leave a Comment