Filabusi Man Shot Dead Over Missing Snooker Token

A 21-year-old man was shot in the head and killed by an unknown assailant following a dispute over a pool game (snooker) in the small hours of Christmas Day in Filabusi.

According to a statement issued by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) this Tuesday, there was an argument between the victim and the shooter after the former had complained about a missing token. Police said: