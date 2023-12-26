Filabusi Man Shot Dead Over Missing Snooker Token
A 21-year-old man was shot in the head and killed by an unknown assailant following a dispute over a pool game (snooker) in the small hours of Christmas Day in Filabusi.
According to a statement issued by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) this Tuesday, there was an argument between the victim and the shooter after the former had complained about a missing token. Police said:
The ZRP is investigating a murder case in which a 21-year-old man was shot dead by an unknown suspect in Filabusi on 25/12/23 at around 0130 hours. The suspect and the victim, who were playing snooker at a certain nightclub, had an argument after the victim noted that his token was missing. The suspect went to his vehicle, a Toyota Fun Cargo, which was parked outside and came back with an unidentified pistol. He shot the victim once on the head and drove off.Feedback
In August 2022, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared an amnesty on illegal firearm holders but apparently, this has done little to stop gun violence in the country.
Mnangagwa declared an amnesty on all illegal firearm holders to voluntarily surrender them to their nearest police stations with no questions asked.
At least 538 guns were surrendered before the deadline of the amnesty. The amnesty was later extended.
However, homicide and armed robbery cases involving the use of unlicensed firearms continue to be reported by the Police.
