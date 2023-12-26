Harare Man (20) Rapes, Impregnates 13-year-old Sister

The abuse is alleged to have continued until the teenager fell pregnant. The matter came to light after it was discovered that the minor was pregnant.

In another case of sexual abuse, Thomas Nyakutipoto aged 34 appeared in court for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl he had offered assistance.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

It is alleged that the girl was on her way to her aunt’s house in Chikurubi from Epworth but had to stop along the way due to heavy rains.

The accused allegedly approached the complainant and pretended he wanted to help.

The court heard that the accused took the girl to his house, and raped her, before sending her away the following morning.

A passerby who saw the teenager crying is said to have helped her file a report with the police, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Both accused persons were remanded in custody pending trial.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment