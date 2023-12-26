Land Officers Warned Against Corruption
Land officers have been urged to shun corruption in discharging their duties, especially in land distribution and dispute resolution, reported ZBC News.
The call was made by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Obert Jiri.
Jiri was speaking at a one-day land use and planning management training workshop held at the Midlands Convention Centre in Gweru last Thursday. Said Jiri:
Let us make the land issue the pride of our nation through cultivating a culture of absolute transparency, and sincerity, and fostering a corrupt-free environment.
I want to take this opportunity to warn you that whoever will be involved in corruption entanglements will face the long arm of the law.
We want you to represent the ministry well by executing your duties well.
Jiri also said there is a need to rotate land officers as a measure to mitigate corruption.
Ministry of Land officials have been accused of rampant illegal sales and distribution of state land.
