Land Officers Warned Against Corruption

4 minutes ago Tue, 26 Dec 2023 06:53:02 GMT

Land officers have been urged to shun corruption in discharging their duties, especially in land distribution and dispute resolution, reported ZBC News.

The call was made by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Obert Jiri.

Jiri was speaking at a one-day land use and planning management training workshop held at the Midlands Convention Centre in Gweru last Thursday. Said Jiri:

