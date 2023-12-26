Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema Pardons 588 Prisoners
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has pardoned 588 inmates in various prisons across the country, reported africanews.
Zambia’s Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu said that the freed prisoners include 11 elderly and one mother with a baby.
Addressing journalists in the capital Lusaka on Sunday, Mwiimbu said the life sentence of an inmate was commuted to 35 years while two inmates on death row had their sentences commuted to life.
Article 97 of the Zambian Constitution confers authority on the president to pardon or substitute punishments imposed on convicted persons.
Mwiimbu said that the pardoned inmates had demonstrated good conduct after undergoing rehabilitation processes that will enable them to integrate well into society.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
President Hichilema’s decision was met with praise, particularly from human rights organisations.
In May 2023, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa was criticised by rights groups after he paroled thousands of prisoners, including dangerous convicted rapists.
VOA News cited lawyers and rights groups as saying those convicted of rape should not have been released as their offences are classified as “specified,” which do not qualify for presidential pardons.
Mnangagwa granted amnesty to 4 270 inmates as part of his effort to decongest the country’s 47 prisons.
More: Pindula News