"Zimbabwe Risks Losing Its Children To Beer"

On Tuesday, 26 December, Police said that they had taken note of a viral video in which young boys, some barely 10, are seen drinking beer in public in Harare’s Central Business District.

In a post on X, the ZRP said that investigations are being conducted to identify the place where the incident occurred, as well as to identify the minors, their parents or the person or persons who gave them the beer. Read the post:

The ZRP has taken note of a viral social media video, especially on WhatsApp platforms where minors (young boys) are openly seen drinking beer in a public place in Harare CBD. Investigations are now underway with a view of identifying the place, the young boys, their parents and the person who might have facilitated the acquisition of alcohol by the minors.

In Zimbabwe, the sale of liquor, including beer, is regulated by the Liquor Act, which, among other things, strictly prohibits the selling of beer to children.

The legal drinking age in Zimbabwe is 18 years. Individuals who are 18 years or older are allowed by law to buy and consume alcoholic beverages.

