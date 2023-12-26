Zimbabwean Police Arrest 13 Ethiopian Border Jumpers

4 minutes ago Tue, 26 Dec 2023 13:08:06 GMT

Thirteen (13) Ethiopians were arrested in Victoria Falls at a house in the city where they were hiding after illegally entering the country, reported the Chronicle.

The Ethiopians allegedly entered Zimbabwe through an undesignated entry point from Zambia with the help of some locals as they were found at a house where they had been offered a hideout by the occupants.

Police acted on a tip-off after a community member suspected that some foreigners were hiding at the house.

Feedback