Zimbabwean Police Arrest 13 Ethiopian Border Jumpers
Thirteen (13) Ethiopians were arrested in Victoria Falls at a house in the city where they were hiding after illegally entering the country, reported the Chronicle.
The Ethiopians allegedly entered Zimbabwe through an undesignated entry point from Zambia with the help of some locals as they were found at a house where they had been offered a hideout by the occupants.
Police acted on a tip-off after a community member suspected that some foreigners were hiding at the house.
Police then visited the house and found the foreigners without travel documents. The illegal immigrants, all men, range between late 20s to early 40s in age.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Matabeleland North Inspector Glory Banda could not readily comment on the issue as he was out of office on Monday, 25 December.
Illegal immigration occurs in various parts of Africa and is attributed to poverty, conflict, political instability, and lack of economic opportunities in certain countries.
Over the past few years, scores of illegal immigrants en route to South Africa have been intercepted by Zimbabwean authorities and deported.
More: Pindula News