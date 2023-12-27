Bulawayo City Council Plans To Install CCTV Cameras At Road Intersections

5 minutes ago Wed, 27 Dec 2023 14:07:21 GMT

The City of Bulawayo in partnership with Tendy Three Investments plans to roll out the first phase of CCTV surveillance of major roads in February 2024 to curb crime in the city.

The cameras will watch the areas around intersections and check the speed at which vehicles are travelling at traffic lights, conduct traffic counts and record traffic violations.

In an interview with State media, Tendy Three managing director Lizwe Mabuza said the first CCTV cameras will be installed from Clement Muchachi Road (formerly 13th Avenue) to E. D. Mnangagwa Way (formerly 6th Avenue) along Robert Mugabe Way and Queen Lozikeyi Street (formerly Fife Street) in the city centre. Said Mabuza:

Feedback