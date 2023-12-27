Bulawayo City Council Plans To Install CCTV Cameras At Road Intersections
The City of Bulawayo in partnership with Tendy Three Investments plans to roll out the first phase of CCTV surveillance of major roads in February 2024 to curb crime in the city.
The cameras will watch the areas around intersections and check the speed at which vehicles are travelling at traffic lights, conduct traffic counts and record traffic violations.
In an interview with State media, Tendy Three managing director Lizwe Mabuza said the first CCTV cameras will be installed from Clement Muchachi Road (formerly 13th Avenue) to E. D. Mnangagwa Way (formerly 6th Avenue) along Robert Mugabe Way and Queen Lozikeyi Street (formerly Fife Street) in the city centre. Said Mabuza:
That will be phase one as we will be testing how the system will operate. Having cameras installed on the streets will help in the fight against crime, especially theft from cars.
Through these cameras, police will be able to view the footage which will help in tracking down criminals thus creating a peaceful atmosphere which is also good for investment because no business would want to operate in a crime-ridden city.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
At the moment, as Tendy Three we are employing 356 workers, and most of them are aged 30 years and below, and they are all locals.
As we expand our parking bays, we have to rehabilitate some of the roads, and this will result in us employing another 100 youths.
Bulawayo City Council spokesperson, Nesisa Mpofu recently told the Sunday News that the local authority generated US$700 000 in revenue between January and October from its parking bays.
Mpofu said the funds will be used in the rehabilitation of the city’s road network which is in a bad state.
She said 75 per cent of the city roads have been damaged and more than US$700 million is required to rehabilitate them.
More: Pindula News