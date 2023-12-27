Four Killed In Marondera Accident Involving Bus, Mercedes Benz & Haulage Truck

6 minutes ago Wed, 27 Dec 2023 11:20:02 GMT

Four people died while several others sustained serious injuries in a road traffic accident involving a bus, haulage truck and a Mercedes Benz vehicle along the Harare-Mutare highway, near Marondera, on Wednesday, 27 December.

NewsDay cited Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who was at the scene of the crash, as saying four bodies had been retrieved from the wreckage and the death toll could rise after rescue teams complete the removal of trapped people.

