Four Killed In Marondera Accident Involving Bus, Mercedes Benz & Haulage Truck
Four people died while several others sustained serious injuries in a road traffic accident involving a bus, haulage truck and a Mercedes Benz vehicle along the Harare-Mutare highway, near Marondera, on Wednesday, 27 December.
NewsDay cited Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who was at the scene of the crash, as saying four bodies had been retrieved from the wreckage and the death toll could rise after rescue teams complete the removal of trapped people.
The cause of the crash has yet to be revealed but most accidents are attributable to reckless driving, inadequate enforcement of traffic laws and use of defective vehicles, among other factors.
According to the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), a road accident occurs in Zimbabwe every 15 minutes.
