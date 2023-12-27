Govt Releases Civil Servants’ Pay Dates For 2024

6 minutes ago Wed, 27 Dec 2023 15:48:35 GMT

The Government has released civil servants’ 2024 pay dates, with uniformed forces and the health sector set to get their first pay of the year on 12 January and teachers getting paid on 16 January.

In a circular, the Government said the rest of the civil servants and independent commissions will be paid on 19 January, while pensioners and grant-aided institutions will receive their dues on 23 January.

Below is the full schedule:

Feedback