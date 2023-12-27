Pindula|Search Pindula
Govt Releases Civil Servants’ Pay Dates For 2024

6 minutes agoWed, 27 Dec 2023 15:48:35 GMT
The Government has released civil servants’ 2024 pay dates, with uniformed forces and the health sector set to get their first pay of the year on 12 January and teachers getting paid on 16 January.

In a circular, the Government said the rest of the civil servants and independent commissions will be paid on 19 January, while pensioners and grant-aided institutions will receive their dues on 23 January.

Below is the full schedule:

                                   The Ministry of Finance’s Proposed Pay Dates

  Army and Airforce of Zimbabwe Health, ZRP, ZPCS Education Rest of Service and Independent Commissions Pension and Grant-Aided Institution
           
January 12 12 16 19 23
February 13 13 16 20 23
March 15 15 19 22 26
April 16 16 19 23 26
May 14 14 17 21 24
June 14 14 18 21 25
July 16 16 19 23 26
August 16 16 20 23 27
September 13 13 17 20 24
October 15 15 18 22 25
November 15 15 19 22 26
December 23 13 17 20 24

