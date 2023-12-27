Govt To Recruit 5 000 Teachers In 2024 - Minister

From next year, we are going to recruit 5 000, but we can’t absorb all of them who are at home.

Let’s do domestic mobilisation. Then the national cake when it expands more people will be recruited, but now we are limited by resources, that’s the limiting factor.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Unemployed teachers are supposed to register with the PSC and their districts.

In September this year, the Government recruited 2 500 teachers, but this was not enough to meet the demand as the country has a shortage of 25 000 teachers.

Speaking during the 2024 pre-budget presentation in Parliament in September, Moyo said the Ministry plans to decentralise the recruitment of teachers to the provincial and district levels, with the approval of the Public Service Commission.

Zimbabwe has a deficit of 2 800 schools, and Moyo said they are looking for public-private partnerships to fund the construction of new schools.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment