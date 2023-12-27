Mutoko Man Accidentally Shoots Grandson To Death On Christmas Eve

The state led by Chipo Munemero alleged that on 24 December 2023, Nyawasha was drinking beer with his son who is the victim’s father at his place of residence in Mutoko.

Nyawasha spotted crow birds perched on a Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) power transmission line and decided to shoot them with his gun.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

He took the gun and tried to shoot the birds but he missed the target and fatally shot his grandson.

The report, however, did not indicate the charge Nyawasha is facing, which could be murder, or culpable homicide, since the fatal shooting shooting was accidental rather than intentional.

In Zimbabwe, the minimum sentence for murder depends on the specific circumstances, and the death penalty can be imposed for murder committed in aggravating circumstances.

Section 47(4) of the Criminal Law Code provides that the sentence for murder can be death, life imprisonment, or at least twenty years.

The death penalty, however, cannot be imposed on women, men over 70 years old, or males who were under 21 at the time of the offence.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment