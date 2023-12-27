Schools Allowed To Unleash Debt Collectors On Parents - Minister

We use Statutory Instrument 1 of 2 000 which a teacher or head can be charged for excluding learners from school on the grounds of non-payment of fees.

We encourage payment plans to be done rather than excluding the learner. It’s not the fault of the learner for failing to pay fees.

It’s the fault of the parent, hence the parent and school authority should sit down and have a working plan.

Moyo said that rather than sending away learners, schools should use the law and bring in debt collectors on parents refusing to pay school fees. He said:

Schools can use debt collectors; they are allowed by the law to do that to recover their money. They can use the law to sue the parents. That is allowed. If parents refuse to pay fees don’t chase away students, but invoke the law, contract debt collectors to cover the debts accrued for non-payment of fees and levies. That is within the confines of the law. And also some schools can charge interest for delayed payment. They can charge 5 per cent of delayed fee payments instead of sending away the child. They can put interest for delayed payment.

Some Zimbabwean parents are notorious for not paying their children’s school fees and this forces school authorities to take drastic measures to ensure that parents fulfill their obligations.

The ZANU PF-led Government has in the past made repeated promises to roll out free education at primary and secondary levels but the pledges are forgotten soon after general elections.

More: Pindula News

