Zambia’s Foreign Minister Resigns Amid Outcry Over Chinese Business Dealings

The note named a Chinese mining firm and a Zambian mining firm and said they had “exchanged $100 000.” The names of Kakubo and a Mr. Zang were on the note.

In a statement, President Hakainde Hichilema’s office said he had accepted Kakubo’s resignation.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

It gave no reason for the resignation but added: “The president acknowledges the commendable work and leadership” of Kakubo in the government.

Kakubo, who had been Foreign Minister since September 2021, said in a letter he was resigning because of “malicious claims over a business transaction between my private family business and our business partner with whom we still have good relations.” He added:

This decision is to ensure that our government is not distracted from continuing to look for solutions for bettering the lives of our people.

Chinese companies have invested heavily in the Zambian mining industry, a bedrock of the southern African nation’s economy. The East Asian economic powerhouse is a major importer of Zambian copper.

The Chinese embassy said in 2022 that more than 600 Chinese businesses had invested more than US$3 billion in Zambia.

China has also been a major player in international efforts to restructure Zambia’s foreign debt after the southern African country defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2020 as the COVID-19 crisis grew.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment