Zimbabwean Man Arrested In SA For Driving Stolen Toyota RAV4 Vehicle

The teams followed up on the details of the suspicious vehicle, leading the team to N11 Road in the Roedtan area in Limpopo, where a green Toyota RAV4 with one occupant was intercepted. Said Mohlala:

It is said that the said car was coming from R25 Road in Bronkhorstspruit, and it was fitted with Gauteng registration number plates.

On further investigation, it was discovered that the registration plates fitted to the Toyota RAV4 were cloned. Added Mohlala:

The members also unearthed that the vehicle was reported stolen at Boschkop, in the Gauteng province, this month hence the driver was arrested and charged for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

According to a report by the South African Police Service (SAPS), intelligence information indicates that daily between three (3) and (6) vehicles cross the Limpopo River and are smuggled into Zimbabwe

The syndicate make use of smugglers along the river. The smugglers do not belong to the syndicate but however, drive the vehicles across the river and once the vehicles have crossed the other person will receive the vehicle in Zimbabwe for further processing

The smugglers, who stay around the villages along the Limpopo River, allegedly charge between R5000.00 and R15 000 per vehicle to assist in smuggling.

The stolen vehicles are sold in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi.

More: Pindula News

