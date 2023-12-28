Floods Alert: Harare Mayor Mafume Urges Residents In Low-lying Areas To Evacuate Their Houses

4 minutes ago Thu, 28 Dec 2023 13:54:59 GMT

The Mayor of Harare, Jacob Mafume, has urged people living in low-lying areas like Kuwadzana and Budiro Paddocks to leave their homes because of heavy rain and the possibility of flooding. This warning comes after two people died in Highfield and Budiriro last week. In Budiriro, a six-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters and his body was found five kilometres away on Boxing Day. Watch the video below for more.