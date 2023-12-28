Man Shot Dead After Attempting To Free Detained Friend

Ignoring their commands, Ndlovu charged towards two officers. One of them tripped and dropped his rifle. Gurajena, in response to the imminent threat, picked up the firearm and fired, fatally shooting Ndlovu in the neck. Read the memo in part:

While the accused and his team were escorting Tafadzwa Ndlela and other accused persons to the police station, the now deceased started throwing stones at the police officers ordering them to release his friends. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v The stones hit P/Cst Musazulwa on the right lower leg and P/Cst Masango on the right hip. They sustained a swollen leg and a swollen hip respectively. The now deceased who was armed with an okapi knife snatched handcuffs and keys from P/Cst Masango threatening to stab him. Police called for reinforcement from Mkoba police station, when it arrived Bongani Ndhlovu ran away and the police officers failed to apprehend him. A report of Assault was made at ZRP Mkoba RRB 5816501 refers.

Bongani Ndlovu continued his violent attempt to free his friend at Mkoba police station. He arrived at the station and shouted, demanding the release of his friend while threatening to harm one of the police officers with a knife he was holding.

The police officers, including Sergeant Ncube, Sergeant Mushai, Constable Motsi, Constable Shava, Constable Svova, Constable Mafios, Police Constable Gurajena, Police Constable Gobvu, and Police Constable Musazulwa, were instructed to surround Ndlovu and arrest him.

Sergeant Ncube was armed with an F/N rifle with five rounds, and Constable Shava had a Mosberg rifle with one round. When Ndlovu saw the officers approaching, he started running, and the police pursued him.

At a location near Bata dam, Sergeant Mushai fired three warning shots in the air, urging Ndlovu to surrender and lie down. However, Ndlovu ignored the instructions, charging towards Constable Shava and Police Constable Gurajena with the knife in his hand.

Constable Shava tripped and fell, dropping his rifle. Ndlovu continued to approach them, threatening to harm one of the officers. Gurajena quickly picked up the fallen rifle and fired a single shot at Ndlovu, hitting him in the neck. Ndlovu died instantly.

The scene was attended by officers from ZRP Mkoba, C.I.D Mkoba, and C.I.D Scenes of Crime Gweru. Ndlovu’s body was found lying on its back, facing west, with bloodstains on his white sweater. An Okapi knife was found near his left hand.

The body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital, where a doctor certified Ndlovu’s death. It was then transferred to the mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Tags

Leave a Comment