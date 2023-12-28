ZANU PF MPs Want To Fly To USA To Lobby For The Lifting Of Sanctions
ZANU PF party Members of Parliament (MPs) have requested Parliament permission to fly to the United States to lobby for the lifting of sanctions that were imposed on the country after the fast-track land reform program in the early 2000s.
Bikita South legislator, Energy Mutodi, stated that they want the sanctions program, known as the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (ZIDERA), to be repealed, NewsDay reported. He said while raising a motion on sanctions:
Mindful that the imposition of these illegal sanctions has led to massive skills flight resulting in our people migrating to seek employment and other opportunities elsewhere.Feedback
Now, therefore, resolves that a delegation from Zimbabwe Parliament be sent to the US to present a briefing paper to the President of the US and Congress requesting their administration to expeditiously and unconditionally repeal ZIDERA which has caused so much suffering to ordinary citizens of our country.
The delegation will engage the US Congress to lift the unwarranted and illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe.
His remarks were echoed by Chegutu East legislator, Webster Shamu. The ZANU PF party blames the sanctions for the economic challenges faced in the country and the resulting poverty among the citizens.
However, the US denies these claims and instead accuses Zimbabwean authorities of corruption and mismanagement of the economy. The motion to have ZIDERA removed is based on a report by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Permanent Mission in Geneva, which highlights the impact of the sanctions on Zimbabwe and the entire SADC region.
Zimbabwean legislators argue that the sanctions have led to a significant loss of potential revenue and have negatively affected key sectors such as mining and agriculture. They believe that the sanctions have also tarnished the country’s image, making it less attractive to investors and donors.
