27-year-old Man Arrested For Rapping And Fatally Stabbing His Friend's 13-year-old Daughter

The suspect daims that he had agreed with the minor to stab each other to death after being found in her parents’ blankets between 1800 and 1900 hours. The suspect is currently admitted at a local hospital under Police security.

Nyathi said more details about the incident will be released in the near future.

Given that the age of consent in Zimbabwe is 16, the 13-year-old girl involved in the incident would not be considered legally capable of consenting to a relationship or any sexual activity. If Musariri is found guilty of the alleged rape, he could face imprisonment as stipulated in Zimbabwe’s Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act. Additionally, the act of stabbing the girl would likely be treated as a separate offence, potentially leading to charges of murder.

