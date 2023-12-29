27-year-old Man Arrested For Rapping And Fatally Stabbing His Friend's 13-year-old Daughter
A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and fatally stabbing his friend’s 13-year-old daughter on Boxing Day. The girl’s father shared on Facebook that she was stabbed in the chest after “being raped by his friend” at their house.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and stated that the suspect, Munyaradzi Musariri, claims to have been in a relationship with the girl and that they had made a pact to stab each other to death after being caught. In a statement seen by Pindula News, Nyathi said:
… the Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances in which (name provided) (13) was stabbed to death with a knife by Munyaradzi Musariri (27) at Glen Norah B Flats after the two had been found intimate in the girl’s parents bedroom on 26 December 2023.Feedback
The suspect daims that he had agreed with the minor to stab each other to death after being found in her parents’ blankets between 1800 and 1900 hours. The suspect is currently admitted at a local hospital under Police security.
Nyathi said more details about the incident will be released in the near future.
Given that the age of consent in Zimbabwe is 16, the 13-year-old girl involved in the incident would not be considered legally capable of consenting to a relationship or any sexual activity. If Musariri is found guilty of the alleged rape, he could face imprisonment as stipulated in Zimbabwe’s Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act. Additionally, the act of stabbing the girl would likely be treated as a separate offence, potentially leading to charges of murder.
