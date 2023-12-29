Shebeen Operator Arrested For Selling Alcohol To Minors Aged Between 5 And 11 Years

The arrest led to the recovery of:- 16 x 1.25 litres Super Chibuku, 38 x 200m1 Two Keys Whisky, 25 X 200 ml Gin, 20 empty beer crates, 5 X 500 ml Detroit beer, 5 X 5000 Skippers cane spirit, 3 X 750 Heinken beer, 2 X 750 ml Gondons Gin, 2 X 750 ml Robertson wine, 1 X 750 ml Chando wine, 1 X 750 ml Omega whisky, 1 X 750 ml Double Black whisky, 1 X 750 ml Discovery Vodka, 1 X 750 Pushkin Vodka and 1 X 750 ml Black Label quart.

Meanwhile, the Police has identified the other nine minors who were in company of the two minors from Epworth, Harare. The minors are aged 5, 7 (three), 9, 10 (three) and 11. They all reside at Nenyere Flats, Mbare with their parents and guardians who have since been located by the Police.

Investigations by the Police have established that the minors used money given to them as Christmas presents to buy alcohol. The minors travelled from Mbare to Harare Central Business District and linked up with the two minors from Epworth.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns liquor outlet operators against supplying or selling liquor to persons under the age of 18. The Police will arrest violators of Liquor Act without fear or favour. Operators of shebeens or illegal liquor outlets will face the full wrath of the law.

