Call For Humanitarian Aid For Over 90 Budiriro Families Displaced By Recent Floods

HARARE CITY COUNCIL – 0772430230

ZIMRIGHTS HARARE REGION – 0774358512

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

ZIMRIGHTS HEAD OFFICE – 0782767569

The incident has sparked public outrage, with some blaming those who allocated land in wetlands for the tragedy.

Darlington Chigumbu, the Member of Parliament for Budiriro South, called for decisive action against land barons who profited from the illegal sale of stands and corrupt officials who authorized these allocations. He said:

It is heart breaking that as leaders we subject the people we lead to such tragedies. Someone pocketed money through selling of these stands, Someone got a cut to authorise this illegality. Land barons must be dealt with decisively.

Others questioned whether the council is capable of meeting the demand for stands and suggested that they may be neglecting those on the waiting list while allocating land to unauthorised individuals.

Land barons have been illegally allocating land, including in wetlands, often with the assistance of corrupt council officials. Over the years, local government authorities have demolished thousands of houses built on illegally acquired or undesignated land.

Tags

Leave a Comment