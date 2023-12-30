President Mnangagwa Has Promoted 22 Air Force Officers
President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has promoted 22 officers from the Air Force of Zimbabwe to higher ranks. Six officers were promoted from wing commander to group captain, while 16 officers were promoted from squadron leader to group captain. The promotions were made in accordance with the Defence Act, which grants the President the authority to promote officers on the recommendation of the Minister of Defence and the Commander of the Defence Forces. The newly promoted officers were commended for their merit, distinguished service, hard work, patriotism, and loyalty.
Air Marshal Elson Moyo, the Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, expressed his gratitude to President Mnangagwa for approving the promotions. He emphasized that the promotions were not mere decorations, but were based on various factors. The officers who received promotions will be assigned to key positions at institutions such as the Zimbabwe Staff College and the Zimbabwe Defence University, where they will assume higher responsibilities. Speaking during the conferment ceremony, Moyo said:
The AFZ is a professional organisation which does considerations before upgrading its members. These newly promoted officers are well deserving. Your promotion came as a result of a number of considerations among which are merit, distinguished service, consistent dutifulness, hard work, patriotism and loyalty.Feedback
You are therefore reminded that the promotion to a higher rank is a sign of goodwill, trust and confidence that the President and command element have accorded you. In regard to this, you are henceforth encouraged to uphold your exemplary leadership principles, professionalism and military expertise that you have acquired over your entire service for the betterment of Zimbabwe.
Speaking at the same event, Group Captain Joyce Maeresera, who will serve as the deputy commandant at the staff college, pledged to work diligently to protect Zimbabwe’s airspace. Air Vice Marshal Jacob Nzvede, the Chief of Staff Supporting Services, urged the newly promoted officers to meet the expected standards and fulfil their increased responsibilities.
The ceremony coincided with a national tree-planting initiative led by Air Marshal Moyo, who stressed the importance of taking action to combat environmental degradation. The Air Force of Zimbabwe aims to contribute to efforts to create a greener environment and combat global warming through collective action.
