President Mnangagwa Has Promoted 22 Air Force Officers

6 minutes ago Sat, 30 Dec 2023 10:57:28 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has promoted 22 officers from the Air Force of Zimbabwe to higher ranks. Six officers were promoted from wing commander to group captain, while 16 officers were promoted from squadron leader to group captain. The promotions were made in accordance with the Defence Act, which grants the President the authority to promote officers on the recommendation of the Minister of Defence and the Commander of the Defence Forces. The newly promoted officers were commended for their merit, distinguished service, hard work, patriotism, and loyalty.

Air Marshal Elson Moyo, the Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, expressed his gratitude to President Mnangagwa for approving the promotions. He emphasized that the promotions were not mere decorations, but were based on various factors. The officers who received promotions will be assigned to key positions at institutions such as the Zimbabwe Staff College and the Zimbabwe Defence University, where they will assume higher responsibilities. Speaking during the conferment ceremony, Moyo said: