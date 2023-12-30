Tsholotsho Man Who Left Home Before Independence Returns

4 minutes ago Sat, 30 Dec 2023 06:31:17 GMT

Philip Moyo, an 81-year-old man from Tsholotsho, recently made returned to Zimbabwe after leaving for South Africa in 1960 and never coming back until now. Moyo, now recovering from malnutrition at Mpilo Central Hospital, claims that he cannot remember much about his life away from home. However, he does recall that Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, used to have a larger population of white people than it does now.

Moyo left his home in Nemane Tsholotsho before Zimbabwe gained its independence and started a family with his wife, who hails from Botswana. He told The Herald that he had a child in Rhodesia, but unfortunately, he cannot remember the name of his girlfriend or the child. His belongings, displayed during the interview, consisted of a black coat, two worn-out wallets containing a few rand and pula coins, and a pair of sunglasses.

Moyo said his decision to return to Zimbabwe was driven by the desire to visit his surviving relatives in Mpopoma, following the death of his sister. During his time in South Africa, Moyo worked as a domestic worker. He said:

