Back To Zimbabwe After 60 Years Tsholotsho Man Reunited With "Daughter"

Speaking to The Sunday News at Mpilo Central Hospital where he is admitted, Moyo, although incoherent in some of his statements, said he is from Tsholotsho District and has had a visitor who claims to be his daughter. He said:

They came and went (visitors). Mina angisabakhumbuli kodwa bona bayangikhumbula (I do not remember them, but they remember me). I am very happy that I found someone who knows me, living like a criminal is not good.

A woman is said to have visited Moyo on Saturday, 30 December, claiming to be his daughter.

The woman is said to have had a conversation with Moyo where they both remembered one common person, however, she said she would bring in more relatives.

Contacted for verification by the Chronicle, the woman whose mobile number is registered under the name Sikhonzile Moyo, said she was his daughter. She said:

I am his child, but now I am on my way back home to the farms, I will be back to see him again. I will contact you when I get home and we talk.

Meanwhile, Moyo said he regrets his “selfish move” to South Africa that forced him to abandon his family, friends, and relatives. He said:

When we enjoy life we must not forget others, the things that we men do are not good, and we must stop this behaviour (of abandoning families). Look at me now (touching his frail and aged body). It is so hard, people must not go for good.

Alderman Phineas Ndlovu, a former Bulawayo councillor who hails from Tsholotsho, visited Moyo at Mpilo Central Hospital. He said:

With the way he described himself, I realised I knew his father and the area he was talking about, which is our home area in Nemane. So, I asked him where exactly he was born and he said in Nemane and he is the son of Saka, usaMajahaqatha. Saka is a Sibanda, I know Saka, although I have forgotten his real name. I told him of the Tshavani people, he is a brother to Saka and my sister is married to the Tshabani people. When I enquired, I heard those people were no longer there, where would Khulu go? I am, however, told he has a child who was in Kwekwe who came this morning (Saturday). They spoke and she is said to have agreed that the information said is fairly correct regarding Khulu and her mother. However, she said she could not prove that he was indeed her father.

Ald Ndlovu described the setting of the homesteads of Namane in Tsholotsho where he and Moyo come from. He said:

I know this man’s family, our elders lived together, Saka saMajahaqatha homestead was there, followed by Khakha’s, Mlobiseni, Duli, Tholo, Ndayile, ours, the Dima’s was on one end. There is also Nemane School close by, so we know each other well. Khulu may not know me because he says he has been gone 61 years in Johannesburg, he put it right, when we grew up there was a trek to Johannesburg where he had gone. I am 73 years old now, he is older than me, at 81. But his father Saka, angimbuzi emuntwini ngiyamazi, lakhathesi ungathi ngiyekutshengisa umuzi kaSaka ngingayakutshengisa ukuthi wawu la. I heard there is a young sister of Khulu Moyo who is married and may not be in a position to take him in. He needs to be bathed, clothed and cared for, who will do that? Unless someone is touched by the Holy Spirit, then he can find a place to stay. He is now Government property.

Ald Ndlovu said following some consultations, he is trying to contact Headman Ngwizi back in Tsholotsho as he understands they are somewhat related to Moyo and wants him to find any information from that end and assist.

Moyo said he was grateful for the help he had received so far. He was adamant he would not return to South Africa but visit Tsholotsho to check on others.

