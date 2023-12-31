Recalled CCC MPs In Matabeleland Region Remain Defiant

In October, Tshabangu recalled Pashor Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park), Erick Gono (Lobengula-Magwegwe), Nicola Jane Watson (Bulawayo South), Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi) and Obert Manduna (Nketa), all in Bulawayo.

In Matabeleland South, Tshabangu recalled Morgan Ncube (Beitbridge West), Nomathemba Sibanda and Velisiwe Nkomo both under proportional representation (PR).

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

In Matabeleland North, Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North) and Bright Moyo Vanya (Lupane East) were also recalled.

Tshabangu went on to obtain a court order blocking the recalled MPs from contesting by-elections held on 09 December despite them having successfully filed their nomination papers.

In separate interviews with the Southern Eye, the recalled lawmakers said they had continued serving communities. Makaza said:

We live in one of the worst dictatorships. I remain at the service of the constituency and its people. I remain as visible as before. I continue to partake in and assist in community matters as a resident of the constituency. The will and choice of the people shall prevail. It’s a matter of time and the Lord’s grace.

Manduna also said he had remained committed to serving his community. He said:

I have always been a change-advocate and remain thus. I am guided by democratic principles and remain guided by the paternal authority of Advocate Nelson Chamisa. I am humbled and energised by the citizens of Nketa/Emganwini, who gave me the mandate to represent them in the Parliament. To reciprocate, I have continued implementing programmes, humanitarian projects and advocacy programmes.

Sibanda said he was still being regarded as an MP in his constituency. He said:

How do you separate a person from their community? Besides that, this Tshabangu thing is not a closed chapter. We are still contesting the recalls. We remain on the ground with the people doing what we were doing as the chosen representatives.

By-elections will be held on 03 February 2024 to fill more seats left vacant after Tshabangu recalled more MPs.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and his allies allege that Tshabangu is working with ZANU PF to weaken the opposition and give the ruling party a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

However, Tshabangu says he is targeting those who were imposed on the electorate during the party’s controversial candidate selection process.

Tshabangu has not explained how the recalled MPs ceased to be CCC members or his candidates for the by-elections were selected.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment