ZIFA Normalisation Committee Undecided Over Brito Warriors Future | Report
Members of the ZIFA Normalisation Committee (NC) are reportedly divided on whether to renew Warriors coach Baltemar Brito’s contract or not.
Soccer24 reported sources as saying some members of the ZIFA NC had a discussion on Brito’s future at the recently held African Schools Football Championship.
The discussion included FIFA Forward Manager Kudzai Chitima, who has reportedly been heavily involved in key decisions made by the committee. Said the source:
Three members of the Normalisation Committee and Kudzai Chitima had a discussion concerning Brito’s future at the African Schools Football Championship at Gateway High School. Clearly, they were not in agreement in terms of renewing Brito’s contract.
I’m not sure why, but it’s not everyone amongst them who believes Brito should continue as the national team coach.
Some of them (members of the NC) are also against the idea of Antonio Torres (Brito’s assistant and translator at Bosso) being part of the Warriors technical team.
The publication said they could not reach ZIFA NC chairman Lincoln Mutasa on his mobile phone for a comment.
Brito was appointed national team coach in September on a short-term deal that ran concurrently with his arrangement with Highlanders, due to work permit issues.
The Brazilian’s contract expires today, 31 December amid claims that some ZIFA NC members do not want him to continue as the Warriors coach.
Brito presided over two World Cup Qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria in November, picking up two points.
More: Pindula News