ZIFA Normalisation Committee Undecided Over Brito Warriors Future | Report

7 minutes ago Sun, 31 Dec 2023 06:50:41 GMT

Members of the ZIFA Normalisation Committee (NC) are reportedly divided on whether to renew Warriors coach Baltemar Brito’s contract or not.

Soccer24 reported sources as saying some members of the ZIFA NC had a discussion on Brito’s future at the recently held African Schools Football Championship.

The discussion included FIFA Forward Manager Kudzai Chitima, who has reportedly been heavily involved in key decisions made by the committee. Said the source:

