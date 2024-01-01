Two Women Die During New Year Celebrations In Tafara

Asst Comm Nyathi criticised motorists who were celebrating the New Year in Mabvuku for alleged rowdy behaviour. Read the statement:

DEATH OF TWO WOMEN AT KASI KASI BAR, TAFARA

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating the circumstances in which two women died at Kasi Kasi Bar in Tafara on 01st January 2024 at around 0010 hours while nearly 2000 people were celebrating New Year’s Eve.

Initial reports indicate that the road leading to Kamunhu Shopping Centre and Tafara suburb was completely blocked by a crowd and haphazardly parked vehicles.

The Police were called in and tried to control the situation with difficulty due to poor lighting. At about 0300 hours, an informant alerted the

Police about a crowd and three women lying within the vicinity of Kasi Kasi Bar and the main road which links Mabvuku and Tafara.

The three women were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where two were pronounced dead.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is conducting full-scale investigations into the incident. The Police caution the public and media against rushing to conclusions as investigations unfold.

The Police is also awaiting a full post-mortem result on the possible cause of death of the victims.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police condemns the unruly behaviour exhibited by motorists and the general public during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Mabvuku.

We call upon liquor outlet operators to put in place measures to ensure there is adequate parking space for patrons to avoid chaos and stampede during the commemoration of major events.

More details will be released in due course.