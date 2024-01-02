Glendale Declared Cholera Hotspot Following 2 Deaths And 14 Cases
Two people in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province, have died from cholera, and 14 cases have been reported so far in the area. The mining town has been declared as a hot spot for the disease, The Herald reported. The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs retired Captain Christopher Magomo, has confirmed the cholera deaths and activated Civil Protection Committees. Magomo said:
14 cases and two deaths have been recorded so far, most cases are coming from Rujeko, Highway, Westview and Nhano area and so far the assessments done show that the whole Glendale area has been contaminated.
We have established a major camp at Tsungubvi Polyclinic and so far three rooms are being used as cholera camps however we are in the process of securing more tents for accommodation of more patients as well as cholera beds.Feedback
A ban on gatherings has been issued for Glendale and the Mazowe District to prevent the spread of the disease. The District Medical Officer, Dr K Chisenwa, has communicated this ban to the police. Chisenwa said:
There is a cholera outbreak in Glendale and the epicentre of the out-outbreak being Tsungubvi township and its locations. Thus gatherings and festivities would exacerbate the spread of the conditions. Until the outbreak has been contained, a communique to lift the ban by the Ministry of Health would be provided.
Cholera is a serious and contagious disease caused by contaminated water or food. It can lead to severe dehydration and, if left untreated, can be fatal. The government and health officials are working to control the outbreak, provide treatment for those affected, and prevent further spread of the disease in Glendale and surrounding areas.
