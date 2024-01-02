Glendale Declared Cholera Hotspot Following 2 Deaths And 14 Cases

Two people in Glendale, Mashonaland Central province, have died from cholera, and 14 cases have been reported so far in the area. The mining town has been declared as a hot spot for the disease, The Herald reported. The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs retired Captain Christopher Magomo, has confirmed the cholera deaths and activated Civil Protection Committees. Magomo said:

14 cases and two deaths have been recorded so far, most cases are coming from Rujeko, Highway, Westview and Nhano area and so far the assessments done show that the whole Glendale area has been contaminated.

We have established a major camp at Tsungubvi Polyclinic and so far three rooms are being used as cholera camps however we are in the process of securing more tents for accommodation of more patients as well as cholera beds.

Feedback