Budiriro South MP Chigumbu Mobilising Funds To Buy A Refuse Truck For The Community

3 minutes ago Wed, 03 Jan 2024 10:15:24 GMT

Budiriro South Member of Parliament (MP), Darlington Chigumbu, has shared his plan to bring about positive changes in the constituency in 2024 and beyond. Chigumbu, who was elected in the August 2023 elections, outlined his goals for the new year:

1. The first initiative is the introduction of a constituency scholarship fund. Chigumbu aims to raise funds to support 10 children, specifically targeting those in grade 6 to ensure a smooth transition to grade 7. He encourages individuals with resources and a willingness to partner in this endeavour to get in touch. The aim is to empower the community to educate their children. He said each child pays no more than $30 per term.

2. Chigumbu plans to transform one of the grounds in the constituency into a top-notch sporting complex. This facility will be able to accommodate various sports disciplines. He said by 2026, Budiriro South should have a team competing in the Premier League, showcasing the potential and talent of the community.

Feedback