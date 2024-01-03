FULL TEXT: Statement Regarding Former South African President Thabo Mbeki's Health

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation has issued a statement denying rumours that the former South African president, Thabo Mbeki, has died. Some false information has been spreading, claiming that Mbeki is no longer alive. However, according to a statement seen by Pindula News, the foundation confirmed that Mbeki is in good health. Read the statement:

Statement Regarding President Thabo Mbeki’s Health

The Thabo Mbeki Foundation is aware of recent, unfounded reports circulating on social media regarding the health of the Patron of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, President Thabo Mbeki.

We categorically deny these reports and wish to assure the public that President Mbeki is in good health.

