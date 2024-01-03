Headmasters Are Demanding US Dollar Salaries Starting From The Upcoming Term

Zimbabwe has been grappling with hyperinflation and a depreciating local currency. The value of the Zimbabwean dollar has plummeted, leading to a steep increase in prices of goods and services. Inflation has eroded the purchasing power of the local currency, making it difficult for workers to meet their daily needs and maintain a decent standard of living.

Teachers in Zimbabwe have been at the forefront of demanding better wages and working conditions over the past few years. Strikes and protests have become common as they seek to address the financial hardships they face. The Zimbabwean government has attempted various measures to address the economic crisis, including introducing a foreign currency auction system and implementing price controls. However, the effects of these measures have been limited, and workers continue to struggle with the devalued local currency.

In addition to the call for US dollar salaries, the school heads also raised concerns about the government’s decision to pay school fees for teachers’ children. While they acknowledged the introduction of this facility, they criticised the implementation process, describing it as discriminatory and burdensome. They recommended that the facility be accessible to all education sector employees, similar to other sector-specific allowances in different departments.

The demand for US dollar salaries extends beyond the education sector. The Zimbabwe Congress of Public Sector Trade Union (ZCPSTU) supports the call for exclusive US dollar payments, emphasizing that the hybrid system of payment with both US dollars and the local currency causes inconvenience and loss of earnings due to inflation. The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe also supports this demand, arguing that the country’s fee structure, which is in US dollars, recognizes the US dollar as the preferred currency and therefore earnings should be in US dollars entirely.

