Headmasters Are Demanding US Dollar Salaries Starting From The Upcoming Term
Headmasters from government schools in Zimbabwe are demanding to be paid in US dollars starting from the upcoming term. Currently, school heads and teachers earn at least US$300 and about ZWL$600,000, but they argue that the local currency component is being eroded by inflation. The Zimbabwe National Union of School Heads (ZINUSH) has called for unity among school heads to press for improved working conditions and salaries in hard currency. ZUSH secretary-general Munyaradzi Majoni told NewsDay that they believe that their salaries and allowances should be entirely in US dollars to ensure they receive fair compensation for their work. He said:
We take note of the recent monetary statements which are to the effect that the US dollar allowance shall be pensionable come January 2024.
By implication, our members who are retiring from 2024 are expected to get lump sums in USD. We acknowledge this movement by the employer. However, we take this as a case of too little too late. In the shortest possible time, our salaries and allowances must be entirely in hard currency so that we get value for our hard labour!Feedback
Zimbabwe has been grappling with hyperinflation and a depreciating local currency. The value of the Zimbabwean dollar has plummeted, leading to a steep increase in prices of goods and services. Inflation has eroded the purchasing power of the local currency, making it difficult for workers to meet their daily needs and maintain a decent standard of living.
Teachers in Zimbabwe have been at the forefront of demanding better wages and working conditions over the past few years. Strikes and protests have become common as they seek to address the financial hardships they face. The Zimbabwean government has attempted various measures to address the economic crisis, including introducing a foreign currency auction system and implementing price controls. However, the effects of these measures have been limited, and workers continue to struggle with the devalued local currency.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
In addition to the call for US dollar salaries, the school heads also raised concerns about the government’s decision to pay school fees for teachers’ children. While they acknowledged the introduction of this facility, they criticised the implementation process, describing it as discriminatory and burdensome. They recommended that the facility be accessible to all education sector employees, similar to other sector-specific allowances in different departments.
The demand for US dollar salaries extends beyond the education sector. The Zimbabwe Congress of Public Sector Trade Union (ZCPSTU) supports the call for exclusive US dollar payments, emphasizing that the hybrid system of payment with both US dollars and the local currency causes inconvenience and loss of earnings due to inflation. The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe also supports this demand, arguing that the country’s fee structure, which is in US dollars, recognizes the US dollar as the preferred currency and therefore earnings should be in US dollars entirely.
More Pindula News
TagsTeachersAmalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ )HeadmastersMunyaradzi MajoniZimbabwe National Union of School Heads (ZINUSH)Zimbabwe Congress of Public Sector Trade Union (ZCPSTU)
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals