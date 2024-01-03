Men And Women Urged To Get Screened Regularly To Survive Breast Cancer

5 minutes ago Wed, 03 Jan 2024 05:36:11 GMT

Both men and women have been urged to get screened regularly to survive breast cancer which is a significant health issue in Zimbabwe, affecting both women and men. According to the 2018 National Cancer Registry annual report, there were 7,841 reported cases of cancer in the country, with breast cancer being the third most common type. However, there is a lack of awareness about breast cancer and its causes among the population.

Early diagnosis is crucial for improving the chances of survival, said Zimpapers’ Rumbidzai Zinyuke. Unfortunately, in Zimbabwe, most cases of breast cancer are diagnosed at advanced stages. This is often due to a lack of knowledge and limited access to information about the disease. Many women do not have access to informational adverts or awareness campaigns that could educate them about the importance of early detection.

Women above the age of 40 are at a higher risk of developing breast cancer, but it can also affect younger women and men. Women with a family history of breast cancer need to be aware of their risk and get screened regularly. Making lifestyle changes can also help reduce the risk, such as reducing alcohol intake and maintaining a healthy weight.

Feedback