Men And Women Urged To Get Screened Regularly To Survive Breast Cancer
Both men and women have been urged to get screened regularly to survive breast cancer which is a significant health issue in Zimbabwe, affecting both women and men. According to the 2018 National Cancer Registry annual report, there were 7,841 reported cases of cancer in the country, with breast cancer being the third most common type. However, there is a lack of awareness about breast cancer and its causes among the population.
Early diagnosis is crucial for improving the chances of survival, said Zimpapers’ Rumbidzai Zinyuke. Unfortunately, in Zimbabwe, most cases of breast cancer are diagnosed at advanced stages. This is often due to a lack of knowledge and limited access to information about the disease. Many women do not have access to informational adverts or awareness campaigns that could educate them about the importance of early detection.
Women above the age of 40 are at a higher risk of developing breast cancer, but it can also affect younger women and men. Women with a family history of breast cancer need to be aware of their risk and get screened regularly. Making lifestyle changes can also help reduce the risk, such as reducing alcohol intake and maintaining a healthy weight.
Symptoms of breast cancer include lumps or thickening in the breast, changes in breast size or appearance, dimpling or redness, nipple changes, and abnormal nipple discharge. Women must seek medical attention if they notice any of these symptoms.
Treatment options for breast cancer include surgery and radiation therapy. Early detection and timely treatment can significantly improve the chances of survival.
Public health education and awareness campaigns are essential to increase knowledge about breast cancer and encourage women to seek medical help at the earliest signs of the disease. Regular mammograms are recommended for women over the age of 40.